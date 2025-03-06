Brian Dumoulin News: Attempts to spark comeback

Dumoulin scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Dumoulin got the Ducks within a goal in the third period, but they couldn't tie the game. The defenseman has four points over his last eight outings while going plus-4 in that span. The 33-year-old is up to two goals and 16 points through 61 appearances, matching his 80-game point total from last season. If he finishes 2024-25 strong, he could reach the 20-point mark for the third time in his career. Dumoulin also has 57 shots on net, 60 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating for the season.