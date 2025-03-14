NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Now that the trade madness has concluded, it's time to concentrate on your fantasy endeavors for the stretch run.

(Rostered rates as of Mar. 14)

Forwards

Dylan Cozens, OTT (Yahoo: 41%): It didn't take long for Cozens to endear himself to his new club by finding the scoresheet in his first four games while also recording 11 shots and 20 hits. He's centering the Sens' second even-strength trio and is part of the lead PP, where he potted a PPG on Monday. Cozens only recently turned 24 and will want to prove that those last couple of years with Buffalo were only a blip in what should be a long and productive career. And if the early evidence indicates anything, he's set to get that opportunity in Ottawa.

Mathieu Olivier, CLS (Yahoo: 19%): If you haven't been paying attention the last two weeks, Olivier has bolstered his repertoire with some offense. He was already proficient when it came to laying out opponents and directing pucks on net before picking up five goals and two assists across eight appearances in addition to 19 shots, 30 hits and 21 PIM. We're not saying Olivier is going to be the next Brady Tkachuk or Tom Wilson, though teaming up with Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson is clearly helping his fantasy profile. Might as well get on board.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, NYI (Yahoo: 14%): As expected, the Isles dealt Brock Nelson at the Deadline. Combine that with Mathew Barzal's continuing absence and there's plenty of center minutes to fill. Pageau can play anywhere up front but is probably more comfortable down the middle. And in the three contests since Nelson left, he's totaled four points, three shots, four hits, three blocks and 28 faceoff wins on a 17:44 average – with almost three of that while up a man. If Pageau is versatile enough to fit anywhere on an NHL roster, he can probably do the same on at least one of yours.

Mackie Samoskevich, FLA (Yahoo: 11%): Samoskevich's inclusion seems to be dependent on the statuses of Matthew Tkachuk and/or Brad Marchand, with one or both of them eventually set to push the 22-year-old down the depth chart. But until either starts skating again, he appears to be safe and locked into gigs on the Panthers' lead power play and second five-on-five unit. Samoskevich has taken advantage of the promotion with seven points – five of those PPPs – 22 shots and 24 hits through eight matchups. Add him while the stats are flowing and then stash for the future.

Ross Colton, COL (Yahoo: 10%): Colton's campaign has been highlighted by a broken foot and an extended dry spell after he returned where he only managed seven points from 32 games. With the Avs' forward contingent now fully healthy and upgraded, there's little chance he can move back into the top-six. However, that shouldn't be a problem for Colton, as he's performed well within the bottom-half over the last seven by tallying two goals, five assists, 14 shots and 22 hits on a meager 11:30 per outing. And if an injury or slump has him rejoining the big boys, that would only be a bonus.

Zach Benson, BUF (Yahoo: 2%): Some will find it hard to believe Benson is still a teenager because he's logged two full NHL seasons since being drafted 13th overall. The 2024-25 season has largely been forgettable with large offensive gaps and mediocre ice times, yet a recent switch to the first line could produce significant dividends after he struck for a goal, assist, two shots and 12 PIM on Wednesday. Like Samoskevich, Benson's prime placements appear to be contingent on a star player's absence – in this instance, JJ Peterka. So before giving him a try, it would be wise to see how the Sabres line up next time out (Saturday) and beyond.

Alexander Wennberg, SJ (Yahoo: 1%): As was mentioned with Rust, it's sometimes tough to take on players from clubs lower down in the standings due to their issues consistently generating decent fantasy output. Even so, San Jose hasn't been that terrible across the last 18 contests, having accumulated 55 goals. While their youth movement has previously been brought up a few times, it'd be a shame if we didn't return to an underrated contributor such as Wennberg. The 11-year forward has also occasionally struggled, but has hit an upswing since Feb. 27 by posting eight assists – two of the PPA variety – and 52 FW on a 19-minute average. So if you've already missed out on Macklin Celebrini, how about giving a try to a much lower-covered member of the Sharks' top PP?

Defensemen

Filip Hronek, VAN (Yahoo: 50%): Hronek tends to receive more attention when Quinn Hughes is injured, but he's been solid even when the reigning Norris Trophy winner is available. After all, he skated 28:07 on Wednesday with Hughes back (at 29:48) while notching an assist, shot, hit and four blocks. And there's nothing wrong with participating on Vancouver's second power play (seven PPPs overall) on top of a lead penalty-kill placement. At nearly 24 minutes a night with a substantial stat haul, Hronek should be on more rosters.

Adam Larsson, SEA (Yahoo: 13%): Defenders who don't do much on the offensive end often get overlooked in fantasy unless their physical numbers are required. Larsson peaked at 33 points two years ago and is currently at 19 through 66 games, though he's posted seven from the last 10 in which he's also supplied 12 shots, a plus-8, five hits, and 10 blocks. The lack of man-advantage duty may hinder his appeal, but his work elsewhere and elevated ice time should be enough for short-term usage.

Olen Zellweger, ANH (Yahoo: 4%): It's been tough for Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov having frequently operated as healthy scratches this season, but both have been in the lineup since the Ducks traded Brian Dumoulin to Jersey. And while Mintyukov has produced a goal and two assists in the last three contests, it's been Zellweger earning the much bigger boost, averaging 20:22 over four alongside five shots, two hits and five blocks while quarterbacking Anaheim's first PP. As long as he remains in favorable attacking positions, the scoring will eventually come.

Nick Blankenburg, NSH (Yahoo: 0%): Roman Josi has been sidelined the last couple weeks with an upper-body issue, and his return is unknown. Brady Skjei initially ascended to the top power play, yet it's been Blankenburg who's registered a PPA on this group in each of the last two matchups. That's pretty impressive for someone who's only made 97 NHL appearances across four years, though the offensive pedigree is there in the form of 21 points during 37 AHL outings and a strong showing as a senior at the University of Michigan. There's no reason to rush back Josi as the Preds are well out of the postseason race, so perhaps Blankenburg will assume more responsibilities the rest of the way.

Goaltenders

Scott Wedgewood, COL (Yahoo: 11%): Wedgewood hasn't been featured here this season, yet his fantasy upside was alluded to after he was acquired by the Avs. That potential plummeted when Mackenzie Blackwood arrived, as he's gone on to dominate the Colorado crease. Even though Wedgewood has only received five starts since Jan. 4, he's come out on top in three – including Monday's shutout versus Chicago – while posting a 1.62 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Avs will be fighting to stay top-three in the Central, so Blackwood should get the bulk of the appearances until the playoffs. But if the team wants to protect his workload based on injury history, Wedgewood would be up for more action.

Daniil Tarasov, CLS (Yahoo: 2%): While Tarasov's situation is similar to Wedgewood, he's been slightly more involved. He's also won his last three – all on the road – where he stopped 92 of 99 shots. As Columbus holds off others for the final Wild Card spot, Elvis Merzlikins will continue to cover as the No. 1. Based on the recent hot run and enough upcoming games, look for Tarasov to provide solid fill-in protection and work best as a daily streaming option.

Players to consider from past columns: Macklin Celebrini, Evgeni Malkin, JJ Peterka, Logan Stankoven, Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Guenther, Rickard Rakell, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Marco Rossi, Dylan Strome, Jonathan Huberdeau, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Quinton Byfield, Brock Nelson, Kent Johnson, Valeri Nichushkin, Adam Fantilli, Logan Cooley, Pavel Dorofeyev, Matvei Michkov, Connor McMichael, Matthew Knies, Pavel Zacha, Josh Norris, Matty Beniers, Pavel Buchnevich, William Eklund, Nino Niederreiter, Troy Terry, Sean Monahan, Will Cuylle, Patrick Kane, Nazem Kadri, Mason McTavish, Boone Jenner, Jamie Benn, Elias Lindholm, Jake Neighbours, Chandler Stephenson, Trevor Moore, Vladislav Namestnikov, Stefan Noesen, Connor Zary, Jonathan Drouin, Ryan Donato, Marco Kasper, Leo Carlsson, Yegor Sharangovich, Casey Mittelstadt, Shane Wright, Blake Coleman, Yegor Chinakhov, Will Smith, Michael Bunting, Brayden Schenn, Ryan Strome, Anthony Cirelli, Viktor Arvidsson, Kyle Palmieri, Dawson Mercer, Dmitri Voronkov, Warren Foegele, Eeli Tolvanen, Filip Chytil, Anton Lundell, Dylan Holloway, Matthew Coronato, Jake DeBrusk, Teuvo Teravainen, William Karlsson, Jaden Schwartz, Conor Garland, Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyler Toffoli, Mason Marchment, Ryan O'Reilly, Morgan Geekie, Jack Roslovic, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Pius Suter, Patrik Laine, Bobby McMann, Kaapo Kakko, Barrett Hayton, Alex Killorn, Jack Quinn, Anders Lee, Jiri Kulich, Tyler Bertuzzi, Alex Laferriere, Zachary Bolduc, Pontus Holmberg, Maxim Tsyplakov, Fabian Zetterlund, Brett Howden, Aliaksei Protas, Aaron Ekblad, Neal Pionk, Jackson LaCombe, Brandt Clarke, Seth Jones, Lane Hutson, Luke Hughes, Bowen Byram, Tony DeAngelo, Travis Sanheim, Cam Fowler, Matt Grzelcyk, Justin Faulk, Mason Lohrei, Simon Edvinsson, Alex Vlasic, Brady Skjei, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Rasmus Ristolainen, Samuel Girard, Owen Power, Jared Spurgeon, Radko Gudas, Esa Lindell, Jordan Spence, Erik Gustafsson, Jamie Drysdale, Darren Raddysh, Declan Chisholm, Sean Durzi, Alexander Romanov, Zac Jones, Ivan Provorov, Cam Talbot, Ilya Samsonov, Mackenzie Blackwood, Lukas Dostal, Kevin Lankinen, Charlie Lindgren, Samuel Ersson, Yaroslav Askarov, Jake Allen, Elvis Merzlikins, Marc-Andre Fleury, John Gibson, Sam Montembeault, Jonathan Quick, Karel Vejmelka, Casey DeSmith, Dan Vladar, Vitek Vanecek, Calvin Pickard, Joel Hofer, Joonas Korpisalo, Spencer Knight