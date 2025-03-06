Brian Dumoulin News: Headed back to Metro

Dumoulin was traded to New Jersey from Anaheim on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and Herman Traff, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Dumoulin will be back in the Metropolitan Division after two seasons on the West Coast with the Kraken and Ducks. In 61 games this year, the two-time Stanley Cup champion notched two goals and 14 helpers while adding 91 blocks and 60 hits. With Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) on LTIR and Dougie Hamilton (lower body) getting hurt against Dallas on Tuesday, the Devils found themselves in need of some help on the blue line. Unless he signs an extension before July 1, Dumoulin will become an unrestricted free agent his offseason.