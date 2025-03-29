Brock Boeser News: One of each in crazy shootout loss

Boeser scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Boeser has six goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger has bounced back from a quiet stretch that covered most of February and the first half of March. For the season, he's up to 24 goals, 46 points, 129 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-23 rating through 66 appearances.