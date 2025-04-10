Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 10

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has 10 total games on the schedule for Thursday night, including a doubleheader on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+. The Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals meet at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings meet at 10 p.m. ET in the second end of the double dip. We'll try and piece together a couple of parlay opportunities to build bankroll for the rest of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders

The Rangers (36-35-7) and the Islanders (34-32-11) are both still mathematically alive for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference; both teams have a lot of work to do, and they each need a lot of help, too. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game is available on ESPN+.

The Rangers have dominated this series, winning all three meetings this season, while winning six of the past seven since Feb. 18, 2024.

The Blueshirts picked up a 4-0 win March 3 as short 'dogs at home at Madison Square Garden in the most recent meeting, as Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for the shutout. Will Cuylle and Will Borgen had first-period goals, and the latter was of the shorthanded variety. J.T. Miller added insurance in the third period, with Artemi Panarin hitting the empty net to put a bow on the scoring.

The Islanders were on the short end of a wild 7-6 overtime loss on the road against the Nashville Predators last time out Tuesday, halting a two-game win streak against playoff teams Washington and Minnesota. The Over cashed, snapping a three-game run to the Under, too.

The Isles are still just 2-4-3 in the past nine games, collecting seven out of a possible 18 points. If New York misses the playoffs, and it is likely that will happen, it can look to its late-season collection of missed opportunities as the reason why. The Isles have allowed four or more goals in seven of the past nine games, too, with the Over going 9-3 across the previous 12 outings.

The Rangers were worked over 8-5 at MSG against the Philadelphia Flyers, dropping a third straight outing. The combination of Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick has allowed at least four goals in each of the past four outings. Quick took one for the team Wednesday, allowing six goals on 28 shots, allowing Shesty time to rest for the second end of the back-to-back.

With Shesterkin starting, look for the Rangers to maintain their mastery in this series. And, with the Over going 5-1 in the past six games for the Rangers, and 7-2 in the previous nine outings, let's go high on the total.

Rangers ML (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-107 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche

The Canucks (36-29-13) and Avalanche (48-27-4) meet at Ball Arena in Denver at 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Vancouver was eliminated from the playoff chase last time recently, so there is little incentive for the Canucks heading into Denver.

Colorado sits third in the Central Division with 100 points, six points behind the Dallas Stars with three games remaining. The Stars play Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, and with one more point in the final four games, Dallas has sewn up second in the Central, which would mean Colorado would be the road team in a first-round series with the Stars. That is, assuming the Stars cannot gain four points on the first-place Winnipeg Jets in the final four games.

Nathan MacKinnon has been hot for the Avalanche, going for four goals and 11 points in the past eight games, including four power-play points. Cale Makar has three goals and seven points in the past five outings, too, in case you're looking for player props.

The Canucks were actually better on the road at 20-14-6, but Colorado is 26-11-3 at home. The Avs also had a plus-45 goal differential, to just minus-17 for the Canucks.

However, Vancouver won the first two meetings in the Pacific Northwest, with a 3-1 win as short 'dogs (+130) on Dec. 16 as the Under (6) cashed. Vancouver also won at home in the most recent meeting Feb. 4, as a moderate underdog (+145) while the Under (5.5) also hit. Thatcher Demko secured the 25-save shutout in that one, as Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk and Drew O'Connor accounted for the offense.

With nothing to play for, you can't bank on the Canucks despite the fact Vancouver has won the first two meetings this season. With so much at stake, let's back Colorado laying the goal and a half, but we'll still go low on the total.

Avalanche -1.5 (+120 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

