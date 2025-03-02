Calvin de Haan News: Earns helper in team debut

De Haan notched an assist, six hits, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

De Haan had played in six straight games for the Avalanche before he was traded to the Rangers on Saturday. He was able to make the journey to New York in time to suit up on the third pairing Sunday, and he picked up a helper on Artemi Panarin's first-period tally. The trade should offer steadier playing time for de Haan, especially since the Rangers are plugging holes on the blue line at this stage of the season. in 2024-25, the 33-year-old blueliner has eight assists, 50 shots on net, 65 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 45 appearances.