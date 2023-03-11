NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Betting Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 11: Free NHL Picks and Game Props for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-20-6) continue their road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes (43-12-8) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday night, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Golden Knights opened the road trip with a 2-1 setback against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, but they bounced back with a solid 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday.

Jonathan Quick (13-13-4, 3.46 GAA, .878 SV%) earned his second win in as many starts since coming over from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the NHL trade deadline. He stopped 34 shots in the OTW against the Lightning, and Quick is projected to get the starting nod in Raleigh on Saturday.

The Hurricanes suffered a 3-2 loss at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 1 in the first meeting, as Adin Hill and VGK just edged Frederik Andersen and the Canes. Jack Eichel posted two goals, while Reilly Smith bagged the game-winning tally at 16:18 of the third period. Misplays by Calvin de Haan and Andersen led to the GWG.

Carolina is likely to turn back to Pyotr Kochetkov (11-4-5, 2.21 GAA, .917 SV%). He picked up his fourth save of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, stopping all 19 shots he faced. He was up from Chicago of the AHL on an emergency basis after Antti Raanta left the game in Montreal Tuesday. "Koochie" has shown he is a very capable goalie at the NHL level when given the chance.

This is going to be a close game, similar to the first meeting in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are 6-1 in the past seven games against winning teams, while going 4-1 in the past five games overall, and 5-1 in the past six games against Western Conference foes. However, VGK has dropped seven of the past 10 games on the road.

The Hurricanes have picked up four straight wins since that loss in Las Vegas March 1, and it is 18-3 in the past 21 games against teams with a winning overall mark. Carolina has 39 wins in the past 56 tries against Pacific Division teams.

Look for Carolina to win a close one, perhaps even a game decided in overtime or a shootout.

Sports betting will launch in Massachusetts this Friday. NHL fans in Massachusetts can stay on top of all the developments at RotoWire with the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos available at Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Golden Knights PL (+1.5, -152 at FanDuel)

While the Vegas offense has picked up three or more goals in four of the past five games, with four goals each in three of the previous four outings, the Under is still the best play on the board.

The Under has cashed in four of the past five games against Metropolitan teams for the Golden Knights, and the Under is an even more impressive 11-2-1 in the past 14 games on the road for VGK.

For the Hurricanes, they have received shutouts from Kochetkov and Andersen in two of the past four games. The Under is 6-2-1 in the past nine games overall, while going 5-0-1 in the past six games at home, and 3-0-1 in the past four games against winning teams.

We saw a total of five goals in the first meeting between these teams earlier in the month, and there is no reason to believe things will be different with the change of venue.

Dig into the NHL betting offerings at Caesars when you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code which includes a welcome bonus worth up to $1,250.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Under 6.5 (-142 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Looking over the player props, we have a couple of solid values on the board.

Carolina's Brent Burns has recorded nine shots on goal (SOG) in the past two games, with at least four SOG in each of the contests. He is a good bet to go over on shots in Saturday's game, too, as he has been feeling it lately.

In addition, Burnsie has posted seven assists across the past five games, with at least one apple in four of the past five outings. He had a helper in Vegas on March 1, and he'll get another one here, too.

Brent Burns Over 2.5 Shots (-145 at BetMGM)

Brent Burns Over 0.5 Assists (-115 at BetMGM)

For VGK, Jack Eichel has been red-hot lately. He lit the lamp twice against the Hurricanes in the first matchup, and that kicked off a five-game point streak. He has managed three goals and seven points in five games in the month of March. He is a good bet at a moderate price to push his point streak to six.