Calvin de Haan News: Ending year in press box

De Haan was scratched for the 18th game in a row in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

De Haan played in three games right after he was traded from the Avalanche at the start of March, but he hasn't made the lineup since. Braden Schneider (upper body) was ruled out for the Rangers' final two games, but prospect Matthew Robertson will jump over both Zac Jones and de Haan to fill the opening in the lineup. Assuming he ends the season as a healthy scratch, de Haan will finish with eight assists, 51 shots on net, 71 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 47 appearances in 2024-25.