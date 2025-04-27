Cam Fowler News: Produces helper Sunday

Fowler posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Fowler has been fantastic so far this postseason, earning a goal and seven assists over four contests. He helped out on Jake Neighbours' game-tying tally late in the first period. Fowler has added nine shots on net, six blocked shots, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason, and five of his eight points have come with the man advantage.