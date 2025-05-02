Cam Fowler News: Scores again in win

Fowler scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Fowler continues to be superb in the playoffs, as he's gotten on the scoresheet in every game of the first round so far. He leads all NHL blueliners with 10 points this postseason, putting up two goals, eight assists, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over six playoff outings. Fowler's not moving from the top pairing as long as his offense is that hot.