Soucy (illness) will miss Thursday's season finale against the Lightning, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Soucy will close out the season with four goals, 13 points, 46 PIM, 115 hits and 106 blocks in 75 outings between Vancouver and the Rangers. He's in the second season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract, so he's set to be back with New York for 2025-26.