Frozen Fantasy: Big Picture is Best

I'm not saying you should subject yourself to anything. Bless the Sharks, but wow – no way. Watching paint dry is more interesting (sorry, teal fans). I can't help but worry the complacency of losing is already creeping in. I fear it will forever impair the development of guys like William Eklund (2 percent Yahoo!). Or Macklin Celebrini, if they are so lucky.

But there's real value in checking out other teams and really focusing on their play. You'll discover underrostered players who should be pinging your radar a whole lot more.

It's hard to immerse myself in games all week long, especially those in the Pacific time zone. It's the Eastern bias, and it's real. Plus it's three hours of lost sleep.

Saturday, I was reminded why I love the sport more than a single team. And why the big picture is always best. Yes, I follow the Leafs and Hawks. But I caught the Canucks-Stars game late Saturday night, and I was riveted. The Canucks were incredible. So were the Stars.

I live within the broadcast umbrella of Toronto. The Big Smoke. The center of the hockey universe. And I've defaulted to their games most of my life. It's great. And bad.

Tunnel vision is real.

But check out Arizona. Or Anaheim. Wednesday night's game was amazing, and a showcase of some of the best young talent in the game. Logan Cooley (35 percent Yahoo!), Pavel Mintyukov (45 percent Yahoo!), Leo Carlsson (10 percent Yahoo!) and Lukas Dostal (37 percent Yahoo!)? The future really is bright for some former bottom dwellers.

Stream some games. Try to watch them on something bigger than a phone. You'll see talent that'll take you out of your seat. And you'll find a few of them in the list below.

Let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Anthony Beauvillier, LW/RW, Vancouver (5 percent Yahoo!) – Beauvillier finally woke up this week after going 0-for-seven games. He rode into Saturday on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists) that included a power-play goal, 10 shots and six hits. The streak was snapped, but don't overlook him. Fantasy managers forgot Beauvillier produced at a 50-point pace when he arrived from Long Island last year. Sure, it was in the top-six, and he's top-nine right now. Still, I'm buying into the Orcas. They seem remarkably real and that makes players like Beauvillier fantasy-worthy in deep formats.

Quinton Byfield, LW/C, Los Angeles (10 percent Yahoo!) – Byfield is one of my favorite young players. He boasts elite size, speed and power with great vision and fantastic hockey IQ. We've seen flashes of his potential when he decides to take over, and they're delicious. Lately, pundits have criticized Byfield's slow development and pushed him down redraft boards. But look closely, as I did when the Kings played the Leafs this past week. His already strong skating is smoother and more effective, so he seems even faster. He's clearly stronger. And his confidence and poise with the puck has improved too. So it's little wonder Byfield put up three assists Saturday. Big guys develop slower than the littles. This 6-foot-5 winger heads into this week on a three-game, six-assist streak with nine points, including eight apples, in his last six. Invest now. Go.

Lawson Crouse, LW/RW, Arizona (14 percent Yahoo!) – Crouse has gone from stone-cold to red-hot in a matter of days. He was 0-for-five games to start the season, but has four goals and three assists from his next five along with 15 shots, nine hits, four blocks and two PPP. I nabbed Crouse Saturday night, but should have thought about him sooner. But I'm sure glad I did – he sat number one on the standard Yahoo! Player list Sunday morning. The 26-year-old enjoyed a career year last season (24 goals, 45 points). Crouse contributes across the board, so add him if you need to raise your roster's floor.

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW, Vegas (1 percent Yahoo!) – Dorofeyev is an under-the-radar, offensive winger toiling in one of the NHL's deepest lineups. The young man has top-six written all over him, but that's not his role - at least with this crew. Yet, he still finds ways to contribute in limited ice. As in three assists in his last two games contribute while only only 12-13 minutes a game. Dorofeyev's chemistry with William Karlsson (63 percent Yahoo!) is palpable, and the Golden Knights are bulldozing their way through the league. I'm all for capitalizing on the fringes of strong rosters, especially if you're in a deep league.

Lukas Dostal, G, Anaheim (38 percent Yahoo!) – The Ducks have won five straight heading into Sunday, and Dostal has been in the paint for four. Sure, he's allowed 12 goals over that span, which is less than ideal. But the offense is surging and more than enough to offset the team's defensive limitations. And they're doing it without Trevor Zegras (55 percent Yahoo!) even showing up. John Gibson (32 percent Yahoo!) is still a stud, but he's off to a 1-3-0 start with a .902 save percentage. The Ducks are going to ride the hottest hand. Right now, that's Dostal.

Erik Gustafsson, D, New York Rangers (14 percent Yahoo!) – Get him. NOW. Adam Fox (99 percent) hit the LTIR on Friday after Thursday's knee-on-knee with Sebastian Aho (96 percent Yahoo!). Gustafsson has both the talent and track record to assume the PP1 spot and perform. He stepped up last season when John Carlson (96 percent Yahoo!) got hurt, and he managed his best season since 2018-19 (60 points). K'Andre Miller (61 percent Yahoo!) might get some time there, too, but he's more a PP shooter than QB. Gustafsson will slide back down when Fox returns, but a month of production on that great squad is worth the pickup.

Patrick Kane, RW, Unsigned (39 percent Yahoo!) – Kane is reportedly narrowing his list of teams this week or next, and that's good and bad for fantasy managers. Stash him if you can afford the dead weight on your bench. But do it to trade him to the homer in your league, wherever he lands. Showtime still has great hands. But his feet are slowing, and he's nowhere near the perennial All-Star from a few years ago. And remember, a much younger William Nylander (100 percent Yahoo!) struggled mightily after holding out until December (2018). I think Kane will need time to get up to speed. He'll help the power play no matter where he signs. But he might hurt you otherwise.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Carolina (32 percent Yahoo!) – Kotkaniemi has quietly recorded 12 points in 12 games. Yah, who knew? I noticed him in a big way during Saturday's big comeback win over the Isles as he led the way by setting up the Canes' first goal in the third frame and then scoring the tying snipe on the power play. Kotkaniemi's development has been slower than molasses in January, but he finally looks like a top NHL pick. He won't help in shallow formats, though will in medium and deep ones as a potential 25 goal, 55-60 point pivot with close to 500 FW.

Sean Monahan, C, Montreal (31 percent Yahoo!) – Monahan was an easy player to forget on draft day. His stock had plummeted from the good ol' days in Calgary when he was a top-line center – he was an expensive 13th forward in Calgary before Montreal graciously took on his salary. And then he missed most of last year after rehab from a foot injury turned into a groin tear and surgery. But Monahan is suddenly healthy and has 10 points, including six goals, and 29 shots from 11 games. And he's won more than 60 percent of his faceoffs. Monahan may end up as trade bait, so take advantage of his top-six, PP1 deployment right now.

John-Jason Peterka, RW, Buffalo (4 percent Yahoo!) – Peterka was outstanding Saturday against the Leafs. He seemed to be playing smarter, like he was a bit more comfortable on the ice. It was hard to put words to it, but then I heard Sabres' coach Don Granato describe the same thing after the game. He said Peterka had simplified his game and stopped dumping the puck in every shift. The winger has posted six points (three of each) and fired 14 shots on a five-game streak. He already has five goals after 12 last season. And only Jeff Skinner (94 percent Yahoo!) and Tage Thompson (100 percent Yahoo!) have more markers for Buffalo this season. Peterka looks like a top-six winger already who you can get him for almost nothing.

Marco Rossi, C, Minnesota (7 percent Yahoo!) – Minny needs help. Fast. The Wild are already circling the drain, so they've shuffled the deck chairs. And that has thrust Rossi on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov (100 percent Yahoo!) and Matthew Boldy (92 percent Yahoo!). It's a huge leap for a player with only 21 NHL games on his resume prior to this year. Rossi is starting to shine offensively, even if he continues to get schooled at the dot. He heads into Tuesday with three points, including two goals, and eight shots in his last two games. And six points, including four snipes, in his last six overall. Ryan Hartman (57 percent Yahoo!) may still move back to the top unit, though Rossi is the 1C of the future and the Wild may decide his time is now.

Carson Soucy, D, Vancouver (2 percent Yahoo!) – Soucy isn't flashy. He goes unnoticed most nights. But Soucy delivers night in and night out, much like Cory Sarich did a couple decades ago. And there's value in that profile in deep formats. Hear me out. He keeps his gaps tight and plays a simple game. And Soucy chooses his moments well when it comes to blocking and hitting, so he's never out of the play. I watched him in Saturday's late matchup and came away with a strong appreciation of his two-way play. Everything was clean and crisp. And then I realized his fantasy merit – he's notched four points, including a goal and a power-play assist, eight blocks, five hits and four shots, in his last four games. Soucy won't keep up this scoring, but will bring consistent production in secondary categories. These Canucks are for real.

Semyon Varlamov, G, NY Islanders (25 percent Yahoo!) – The Isles' netminders are the best in the league. Varlamov has won twice by shutout in the last week(ish), which made him the No. 1 player in Yahoo! Standard formats on Saturday morning. The 35-year-old clearly still has it, and you need to have him on your bench. Unless two shutouts, a 1.00 GAA and .972 save percentage don't work for you.

Back to the big picture.

I'll be honest – I tuned into the Orcas game Saturday to see Quinn Hughes (100 percent Yahoo!). It was a bit like watching the one that got away. That's ok – I traded him and Cole Caufield (89 percent Yahoo!) along with some draft picks for the right to draft Connor Bedard (97 percent Yahoo!) in a dynasty league.

Hughes didn't put up any points – he left them all in San Jose on Thursday. But he had the puck on a string in possession in a way no one else can.

It's hard for any Canadian outside British Columbia to admit they like the Canucks. Remember when they played the Bruins for the Cup in 2011? The rest of the country cheered for Boston. I mean everyone. No lie.

And then we all felt justified to rub it in when the infamous riot broke out. Canadians? Rioting? How is that even possible?

Until next week.