Carter Mazur Injury: Not on road trip
Mazur (upper body) won't accompany the Red Wings to Washington for their game Friday against the Capitals, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Mazur's absence from the road trip also suggests it's unlikely he plays Monday in Ottawa. He was hurt on the second shift of his NHL debut Thursday versus Utah. There was no further information on Mazur's status beyond ruling him out Friday.
