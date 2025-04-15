Fantasy Hockey
Claude Giroux headshot

Claude Giroux News: Sitting out against Hawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Giroux will get the night off versus Chicago on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Giroux has appeared in all 80 regular-season games for the Senators this year, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see 37-year-old veteran getting the night off. Without Giroux in the lineup, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto will step into middle-six roles at center -- though Giroux has also played plenty of wing this year as well.

Claude Giroux
Ottawa Senators
