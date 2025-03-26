Cody Glass Injury: Not on road trip

Glass (undisclosed) is not on the Devils' three-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Wednesday.

Glass was already ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks, but it's also safe to assume he won't play Friday in Winnipeg or Saturday in Minnesota. That puts his earliest return date as Monday in a rematch versus the Wild in New Jersey. Justin Dowling is likely to get a chance to play in Glass's absence.