Cody Glass News: Scores in debut with New Jersey

Glass scored an even-strength goal on his only shot and went plus-2 Sunday in a 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Glass was dealt from the Penguins to the Devils on Friday, and it didn't take long for the 25-year-old to crack the scoresheet with his new club -- he opened the scoring at 11:10 of the first period Sunday. Glass centered the third line between Erik Haula and Daniel Sprong, but unless he receives power-play time, his fantasy value will likely remain limited.