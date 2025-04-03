Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Keeps padding career goal total

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Caufield scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

It stood as the winner. Caufield pushed his career high to 35 goals and eight game winners. He's the first Canadiens player to score 35 in a season since Max Pacioretty in 2016-17. Plus Caufield's next point will give him 66 on the season. That will be a new career mark. With his talent, he should be a perennial top-10 NHL sniper for years to come.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now