Cole Caufield News: Two points including winner

Caufield scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

After helping to set up Patrik Laine for the game's opening tally early in the first period, Caufield found the back of the net himself later in the frame. The 24-year-old has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of 10 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off, delivering seven goals and 12 points over that span with 26 shots on net and a plus-9 rating to lead a charge up the Eastern Conference standings for the Canadiens that has them one point back of the Rangers for the final wild-card spot.