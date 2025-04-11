Fantasy Hockey
Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko Injury: Targeting Tuesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Parayko (knee) is doubtful to play Saturday in Seattle and is targeting a return for Tuesday's home game versus Utah, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Parayko was expected to get back in the lineup in one of the Blues' last two contests, so this update tracks with that plan. It is likely his absence will reach 18 games after Saturday. The 31-year-old should be expected to see top-four minutes once he's able to get back into the lineup.

