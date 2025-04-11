Colton Parayko Injury: Targeting Tuesday return

Parayko (knee) is doubtful to play Saturday in Seattle and is targeting a return for Tuesday's home game versus Utah, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Parayko was expected to get back in the lineup in one of the Blues' last two contests, so this update tracks with that plan. It is likely his absence will reach 18 games after Saturday. The 31-year-old should be expected to see top-four minutes once he's able to get back into the lineup.