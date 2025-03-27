Fantasy Hockey
Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko Injury: Traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Parayko (knee) made the trip with the Blues and has started skating, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Parayko's timeline won't have him back until mid-April but the fact that he is skating could be an indication that he is ahead of schedule. The blueliner has already missed 10 games due to his long-term knee issue. Prior to his absence, Parayko was finding his offensive stride with points in five of his last six outings for a combined three goals and three assists.

