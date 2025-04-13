Connor Bedard News: Sets career high in points

Bedard scored a power-play goal, tallied an assist and put three shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg.

Bedard made offensive impacts throughout the entire game. He found the back of the net on a power-play in the first period before distributing the primary helper on Ryan Donato's game-tying goal in the third period. Even though Bedard would then post the first goal of the shootout with a wrist shot past Connor Hellebuyck, it wouldn't be enough as the Jets responded with back-to-back tallies to win the game. Overall, the 19-year-old Bedard has 21 goals, 42 assists and 191 shots on net in 80 appearances this season. While his point total from this season will be worse on a per-game basis than his rookie campaign, Bedard's 63 points this year is a new career high. He's turned up the heat down the stretch with 11 points in his last 13 games, giving him a reason to hold his head high headed into year three with the Blackhawks.