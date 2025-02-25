Fantasy Hockey
Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar Injury: Still sidelined versus Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Dewar (upper body) will remain on the shelf for Tuesday's tilt with Boston, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Dewar will miss his 10th straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. With the Leafs currently in the midst of a four-game road trip, it seems unlikely the 25-year-old center will return in the short term, so fantasy players can likely expect him to also be unavailable versus the Rangers and Penguins on Friday and Sunday, respectively -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out.

Connor Dewar
Toronto Maple Leafs
