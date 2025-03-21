NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one game on the NHL slate Friday as Pittsburgh hosts a Columbus side that lost 1-0 in OT to Florida on Thursday. Your lineup will consist of five players, including an MVP spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. And you also get a $55,000 salary cap.

MVP

Zach Werenski, CLS at PIT ($15,000): Werenski has been a stud this season with 20 goals and 49 assists while setting the club record for most career helpers at 261. He's been the Blue Jackets' best player and top offensive force and makes for an easy choice at the MVP slot.

UTILITY

Adam Fantilli, CLS at PIT ($11,500): Fantilli is coming into his own this season having been Columbus's top center after Sean Monahan suffered a wrist injury in early January. And he's gone on to rack up 13 goals and 12 assists in the subsequent 28 games.

Kirill Marchenko, CLS at PIT ($13,000): Marchenko is quickly becoming one of the NHL's best forwards and is up to 62 points on the year to go with a plus-30.

Connor Dewar, PIT vs. CLS ($6,000): Dewar has been producing since coming over from Toronto at the Trade Deadline with three goals across five outings after only three assists in 31 with the Leafs.

Yegor Chinakhov, CLS vs. PIT ($9,500): Chinakhov returned to action on Mar. 4 after missing 39 matchups with an upper-body injury. He hasn't found the scoresheet during the seven games since coming back, but is skating on the second line with Boone Jenner and Dmitri Voronkov while participating on the Blue Jackets' second man-advantage.

