Connor Dewar News: Gets goal in win

Dewar scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

The goal was Dewar's first of the campaign and first points over three contests as a Penguin after he was traded from the Maple Leafs. He's in a third-line role in Pittsburgh compared to the limited fourth-line action he got in Toronto. For the season, the 25-year-old depth forward has four points, 32 shots on net, 85 hits and a minus-1 rating over 34 appearances.