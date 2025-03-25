Connor Hellebuyck News: Expected to draw home start

Hellebuyck is slated to defend the home blue paint Tuesday against the Capitals, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck made 21 saves on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. The Vezina Trophy favorite will have his hands full Tuesday against a Washington squad that has the best record in the NHL and sits first in the league with 3.66 goals per game in 2024-25. Over 13 career games versus the Caps, Hellebuyck owns a 6-5-2 record, .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA.