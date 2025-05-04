NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Are you ready for another Game 7? Well, not just yet, I assume. First, you need to get your single-game NHL DFS lineups in. The Jets host the Blues at 7 p.m. EDT. Can Canada get a third team in the second round? Or will the President's Trophy-winning side go out early again? For your roster construction, you have $60,000 in salary for six players. Your MVP will get salary-and-a-half, but there's a reason for that. They also earn you 1.5 times the points.

Before I get to the lineup I ended up with, a quick look at the goalies. If you've paid any attention to the playoffs, you've heard about Connor Hellebuyck struggling once again. What seemed like it could have been an overly-simplistic narrative has gotten even more data to support it. The future Hall of Famer has been pulled three times with a 4.42 ERA and .815 save percentage this series. Even at home, where he's been better, Hellebuyck has struggled to an .879 mark. Jordan Binnington has posted an .897 save percentage, with all his good outings coming at home and an .861 on the road. So I'm figuring there may be a lot of goals in this matchup.

And now, my lineup.

MVP

Pavel Buchnevich, STL at WPG ($15,900): For the fifth straight season, Buchnevich has tallied at least 20 goals. And for the fourth in a row, he notched at least 57 points. Playing on the Blues' first line, Buchnevich started this series hot with a four-game scoring streak. And while he hasn't recorded anything from his last two, he still managed four shots in each.

UTILITY

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. STL ($10,400): You know Morrissey is going to see a lot of ice time on Sunday. He once again averaged over 24 minutes while quarterbacking the top power play. Morrissey has also gone over 60 points in each of the last three campaigns. Though he's only posted three points this series, he's been active with multiple shots on four occasions.

Cam Fowler, STL at WPG ($9,400): Fowler doesn't have Morrissey's track record of offensive success, but he's been the best defenseman for either team. The former Duck has tallied a point in every game, including five in Game 3. I don't envision another five-point effort, though the red-hot Fowler could keep his scoring run intact.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. STL ($8,600): Perfetti has produced a point in every other outing through his last nine. So in theory, he's in line to not get on the scoresheet Sunday, though I figure Perfetti would be happy to buck that trend. While the former 10th-overall pick has yet to find consistency at the NHL level, he did register 50 points this season and participates on the top man-advantage while also notching 14 shots this series.

Jake Neighbours, STL at WPG ($8,400): Last year, Neighbours potted 27 goals with only 11 assists. This season, in his age-22 campaign, he managed 22 goals while improving his helper total to 24. And Neighbours has suddenly become a playmaker during the postseason with five assists next to one goal.

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG vs. STL ($6,600): This is both a low-salary roll of the dice and a bet against the health of Mark Scheifele, who missed Game 6 with an injury and is a game-time decision for Sunday. If he can't go, Namestnikov will continue as the Jets' first-line center where he's produced three points from his last two games.

