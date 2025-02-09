Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram Injury: Exits Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ingram (upper body) won't return to Sunday's road matchup versus Washington.

Ingram sustained the injury in the first period after stopping a high shot from Alex Ovechkin. The 27-year-old Ingram allowed two goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Karel Vejmelka. Ingram has additional time to recover due to the 4 Nations Face-Off break and could be available when Utah returns to action Feb. 22 against the Kings.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now