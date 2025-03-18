Connor McDavid News: Erupts for three points in win

McDavid scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

McDavid's goal late in the first period put the Oilers ahead 3-0. With Leon Draisaitl's 18-game point streak ending Tuesday, McDavid now has the longest active streak on the team. During his 12-game binge, he has four goals and 14 helpers, as well as 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. For the season, the 28-year-old superstar is up to 26 tallies, 63 helpers, 187 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 62 appearances. This will likely be his worst season in terms of total production since 2020-21, but McDavid looks like a good bet to reach the 100-point mark for the eighth time in his career.