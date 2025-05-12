NHL Betting
VSiN: AJ's Best Bets for Monday's Playoff Games

VSiN: AJ's Best Bets for Monday's Playoff Games

Published on May 12, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by Hockey Editor AJ Scholz to discuss AJ's best bets for Monday's NHL slate of playoff games. They start with the Leafs Panthers series. Then, are the odds now appealing for the Jets? AJ likes the under in tonight's Capitals Hurricanes matchup. Listen why. Finally for Golden Knights Oilers, AJ likes the over and Connor McDavid's prop for shot count. (Segment aired 5-12-2025)

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Baseball
