Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Adds assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

McMichael logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

McMichael set up Tom Wilson's empty-netter in the final minute of the third period. The 24-year-old McMichael has regained a scoring touch in the postseason with three goals on 122 shots, one assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating over four outings. He's in a top-six role and should continue to be a steady source of offense throughout the playoffs.

