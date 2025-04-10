Connor Murphy Injury: Ruled out for Thursday's game

Murphy has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Boston due to an illness, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Murphy hasn't missed a game since the start of February, but he'll be unavailable for at least one matchup due to his illness, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Jets. Wyatt Kaiser (illness) has also been ruled out for Thursday's game, so Ethan Del Mastro and Louis Crevier will enter the lineup.