Connor Murphy headshot

Connor Murphy Injury: Ruled out for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Murphy has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Boston due to an illness, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Murphy hasn't missed a game since the start of February, but he'll be unavailable for at least one matchup due to his illness, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Jets. Wyatt Kaiser (illness) has also been ruled out for Thursday's game, so Ethan Del Mastro and Louis Crevier will enter the lineup.

