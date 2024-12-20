This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

'Tis the season to be real good Hope you added Mackenzie Blackwood Time to ignore all the haters And stay away from most Nashville skaters If you're looking to improve your rosters Don't try to pick up any fantasy impostors Should your playoff chances start to wallow Read the recommendations that follow

(Rostered rates as of Dec. 20)

Forwards

Jamie Benn, DAL (Yahoo: 52%): Going slightly over the 50-percent mark again, because Benn is a must-add. And it's not just a recent occurrence as he's racked up 18 points, 47 shots, 48 PIM and 33 hits in his last 24 games. Benn may only be playing around 15 minutes per outing, but he's involved in all attacking situations while supplying five PPAs. As someone who combined for 54 goals and 84 assists the last two seasons and is usually surrounded by skilled linemates, Benn is someone whom more poolies should be considering.

Tyler Toffoli, SJ (Yahoo: 45%): The Sharks may be a little light on the offensive end, but a few of their forwards remain desirable fantasy commodities. In fact, four have been mentioned in this column since Nov. 8. Toffoli was brought aboard in July to provide a veteran presence and he's also done well of late. He got hot in October by notching six goals and four assists, cooled off the next month and has rebounded during December with five points from eight contests on 22 shots and a 16:28 average – including 4:15 on the top power play. Getting to team up with Macklin Celebrini can only help Toffoli's cause.

Maxim Tsyplakov, NYI (Yahoo: 8%): Tsyplakov was pretty much an unknown before signing with the Isles back in May as he had been playing in the KHL since 2017-18 and was never drafted by an NHL club. The 26-year-old winger broke out last season with 31 goals across 65 matchups, and is now on a team offering three above-average centers. Not only has Tsyplakov produced six goals and 12 assists, but he's also delivered 87 hits as a key member of the Isles' top-nine who also skates on the man-advantage.

Michael Bunting, PIT (Yahoo: 8%): Bunting made a name for himself during his time in Toronto as a player who was as equally helpful to his teammates as he was annoying to the opposition. His next stop in Carolina saw him mainly contribute on the power play, and he was shipped to Pittsburgh during the most recent Trade Deadline. And all Bunting did to close the campaign was go off for 19 points over 19 appearances. A lone assist from the opening 12 outings would result in a depth chart demotion, yet he's back in the upper half having accumulated three goals, six assists and 25 shots in his last eight, highlighted by four PPPs. There's a chance Bunting could slip back down, but his current placement remains favorable.

Dmitri Voronkov, CLS (Yahoo: 7%): Like San Jose, Columbus has been a surprising source of recommendations up front, providing six (!) previous entries. Voronkov missed all of October and struggled to find form until he posted 11 points over a three-week stretch while finding the scoresheet in each of the last three. He's also well-positioned on the top trio and PP, and has averaged 17:19 since Nov. 23. Yegor Chinakhov is projected to return soon and may slot back on the left side of the lead line, but Voronkov is there now, and it's his job to lose.

J.T. Compher, DET (Yahoo: 5%): Compher probably won't reach either of his last two seasons' scoring outputs (50, 48), though he's still logging decent ice time and just got reinstalled on the Wings' first power play – where he potted a PPG Wednesday. He's also currently riding a four-game point streak (1G, 5A). Compher usually occupies a middle-six role, yet is versatile enough to move around the roster. And if he can stay on the lead unit of a top-10 PP, that's a bonus.

Jack Quinn, BUF (Yahoo: 2%): It hasn't been a good year for Quinn. Five points and a minus-10 through the first 23 contests, immediately followed by five consecutive healthy scratches. But there's hope. The 2020 first-rounder has been placed beside Dylan Cozens and John-Jason Peterka on the second line and provided the opportunity to join Buffalo's top man-advantage – albeit one that's ranked 30th. Quinn has gone 18:18 and 17:19 from the last two, in which he's found the back of the net twice and directed six pucks on net. Check to see that he'll continue to get significant work before adding him.

Morgan Geekie, BOS (Yahoo: 1%): Geekie became a fantasy sensation last season with 39 points, 12 PPPs, 130 shots and 137 hits. That kind of consistency has mainly been absent this season, as it took him 12 outings to notch his first goal and he only recorded four points heading into the last week of November. The Bruins have started to climb out of their offensive funk, having scored 37 times across 11 matchups, with Geekie – alongside even-strength linemates David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha – a key to this upswing at five goals and three assists.

Defensemen

Jacob Trouba, ANH (Yahoo: 41%): Endorsing a blueliner – especially one considerably covered – who's only found the scoresheet twice in his last 26 games may not be the best idea, though there's potential if that player contributes in other categories and has recently switched teams. Since Trouba got the move out of NYC two weeks ago, he's totaled six shots, 16 hits and 19 blocks. His power-play days seem to be in the past and that probably won't change in Anaheim, as Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger are currently on those units, while Pavel Mintyukov can also help. But Trouba can still set an example for his younger teammates and produce sufficient stats.

Connor Murphy, CHI (Yahoo: 9%): Murphy doesn't get much attention on a Chicago defense enlisting Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic, yet he's been able to skate major minutes and pick up a decent fantasy haul. Since Jones went on IR, Murphy has tallied six points, 22 shots, 35 hits and 41 blocks on a 21:57 average. And even before the five-time All-Star was sidelined, Murphy had already notched seven of his 12 assists. His offense will probably slow down as he's never exceeded 19 points in a season, though he'll do enough elsewhere to help out.

Haydn Fleury, WPG (Yahoo: 1%): Fleury was selected seventh overall in 2014, and he's gone through six NHL organizations. There was a brief scoring spell with Carolina, but that was never duplicated. Fleury has been with the Jets all season, though he suffered a stretch of 11 straight scratches before rejoining the lineup Nov. 12. And since Dylan Samberg got hurt, Fleury's responsibilities have increased, leading to five assists, 11 shots, 23 hits and 28 blocks while he's logged more than 19 minutes a night. Samberg could be back before the end of the year, yet Fleury should stick around and at least be worth a flyer based on solid physical stats and a previous offensive pedigree.

Dennis Cholowski, NYI (Yahoo: 0%): Things never really worked out for Cholowski in Detroit after a spectacular pro start as he's had multiple extended minor-league stints. The Isles provided him a lifeline in 2022 by offering a two-way deal, where he spent almost all of the last two seasons in the AHL and combined for 69 points. Cholowski's current campaign began with a string of press-box appearances followed by minor involvement, though he's become a regular and has registered two goals, five assists, 19 shots and 20 blocks. His fantasy value is enhanced by him participating on the man-advantage, a placement he featured in at the start of his career.

Goaltenders

Karel Vejmelka, UTA (Yahoo: 35%): Connor Ingram did well in his first significant run and was expected to lead the way for Utah in its inaugural season. He went on to start 12 of the first 15 games before getting hurt in mid-November. Vejmelka has since assumed the No. 1 job, posting a 2.24 GAA and .910 save percentage through 11 outings. With Ingram's return still unknown, expect Vejmelka to handle most of the work behind an offense averaging 4.5 goals over their last 10 contests.

Dennis Hildeby, TOR (Yahoo: 6%): The trend of fallen goalies continues in Toronto, as Anthony Stolarz has been placed on IR and is projected to be gone for at least a month. Joseph Woll has excelled with an overall 2.30/.918 line and wins in eight of his last 10 appearances, though he lists a significant injury history. If the Leafs decide to limit his load, that would leave Hildeby with more opportunities. The giant Swede hasn't been spectacular since arriving in North America, yet holds enough fantasy upside with additional action on a team boasting a top-five defense.

