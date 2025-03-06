Connor Murphy News: Inks two-way contract
Murphy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.
Murphy has a 2.97 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 19 outings with ECHL Rapid City as well as a 4.14 GAA and an .881 save percentage in four appearances with AHL Calgary in 2024-25. The 26-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut, and he probably won't end up playing for the Flames this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now