Connor Murphy News: Inks two-way contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Murphy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

Murphy has a 2.97 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 19 outings with ECHL Rapid City as well as a 4.14 GAA and an .881 save percentage in four appearances with AHL Calgary in 2024-25. The 26-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut, and he probably won't end up playing for the Flames this season.

