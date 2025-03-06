Connor Murphy News: Inks two-way contract

Murphy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

Murphy has a 2.97 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 19 outings with ECHL Rapid City as well as a 4.14 GAA and an .881 save percentage in four appearances with AHL Calgary in 2024-25. The 26-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut, and he probably won't end up playing for the Flames this season.