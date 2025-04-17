Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Vladar will guard the visiting crease in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar will get the final start of the year, his first game in nine starts as Dustin Wolf has been the Flames' No. 1 netminder this season. Vladar is 11-11-6 with a 2.86 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 29 appearances this season. The Kings are generating 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25, 13th in the NHL.

