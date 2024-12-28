Daniil Tarasov News: Gets no help in loss

Tarasov stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Tarasov played for the first time since Dec. 5, but that long gap between appearances didn't help to end his skid. He's lost six straight outings (0-5-1) while giving up at least three goals in each of those games. Tarasov is now 3-6-1 with a 4.23 GAA and an .857 save percentage over 10 starts this season. Elvis Merzlikins is likely to continue starting most of the time for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves could be called up for spot starts on occasion until Tarasov gets back on track.