Daniil Tarasov News: Locks game down for mates

Tarasov made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

What a good game from the back-up netminder. Plus he got a lot of support from an impressive two-way game from his teammates. Tarasov turned away all 12 shots he faced in the third period to lock the door. He's impressed this season -- he has allowed two goals or less for the fourth time since the start of 2025. Elvis Merzlikins remains the top dog in Columbus, but Tarasov is really starting to evolve in a potential star-level NHL netminder.