Tarasov will guard the road net Sunday in Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov appeared in relief of Elvis Merzlikins on Thursday, stopping all four shots he faced against Colorado in a 7-3 loss. This will be Tarasov's first start since March 15. The 26-year-old netminder is 7-9-2 with an .883 save percentage this season.