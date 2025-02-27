Darnell Nurse Injury: Won't play against Florida
Nurse has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers for an undisclosed reason, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Nurse didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate, and head coach Kris Knoblauch revealed afterward that the defenseman is considered day-to-day. While the reason for his absence isn't yet known, Nurse's next chance to suit up will be in Carolina on Saturday.
