Darnell Nurse headshot

Darnell Nurse Injury: Won't play against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Nurse has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers for an undisclosed reason, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Nurse didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate, and head coach Kris Knoblauch revealed afterward that the defenseman is considered day-to-day. While the reason for his absence isn't yet known, Nurse's next chance to suit up will be in Carolina on Saturday.

Darnell Nurse
Edmonton Oilers
