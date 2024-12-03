David Perron Injury: Absence likely to linger
Perron (upper body) is not expected back in the short term, per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday.
Perron has already been out of action for four games due to his upper-body injury and is a strong candidate for injured reserve should the Senators decide they need the roster spot. Limited to just nine games this season, the veteran winger has yet to record a point despite 25 shots on goal.
