Dustin Wolf News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Wolf will protect the home net against Vegas on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has won three of his last four outings, stopping 92 of 102 shots. The rookie netminder has a 28-16-8 record with three shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 52 appearances this season. Vegas is tied for fifth in the league with 3.33 goals per game in 2024-25.

