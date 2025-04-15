Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, April 15

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We have a total of 10 games on the schedule for the final Tuesday of the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in a crucial game at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken battle at 10:30 p.m. ET in the second end of the national doubleheader. We'll try to build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, April 15

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

The Golden Knights (49-22-9) and Flames (39-27-14) meet up at Scotiabank Saddledome at 9 p.m. ET in a game with plenty of playoff ramifications.

With two games remaining, and a four-point lead in the Pacific Division, Vegas simply needs a single point on the road to clinch the top spot in the division. It leads the Los Angeles Kings by four points, so as long as VGK doesn't get blanked in the final two games in Calgary and Vancouver, it will be your Pacific Division champ. The Kings would need to win out, too, with games in Seattle and at home to these Flames.

Calgary is still alive for a wild-card spot with 92 points through 80 games. The Minnesota Wild are in the top wild-card spot in the West with 95 points and just one game left, playing against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The St. Louis Blues have 94 points with just a single game left, as they're in action Tuesday against the Utah Hockey Club. The Flames need to win, first and foremost, then get some help from lesser teams. It's a tall order.

The Flames are 3-0-2 in the past five outings, generating 3.4 goals per game (GPG) in the five-game span, while cashing the Over in each of the past three outings. That includes a crucial 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

The last time these teams played was also in Calgary, as the Golden Knights skated away with a 3-2 win in overtime. Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring in the first period, while Reilly Smith joined him on the stat sheet midway through the second period to make it 2-0. Joel Hanley struck with eight seconds left in the second, and Matthew Coronato had the game-leveling goal just 43 seconds into the third period. However, it was Smith ending things with his 13th goal of the season in OT, as Calgary left a valuable point on the table.

Dustin Wolf was under siege all night in that one, facing 34 shots with 31 saves. Akira Schmid made the start for VGK, and he kicked aside 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

The Golden Knights have won all three previous matchups, including a pair of shutout wins. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves in a 3-0 shutout win in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, while Adin Hill posted 16 saves in a 5-0 win in Vegas on Oct. 28. So, yes, the Flames have lost to three different Vegas tendies this season.

Hill (32-13-5, 2.47 GAA, .906 SV%, 4 SO) is projected to start, while Wolf (28-16-8, 2.62 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) is confirmed for the home side.

Let's back the Golden Knights to get the job done, ending the postseason hopes of the Flames, while going low on the total. This game should have a playoff-like feel with a ton of physicality.

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken

The Kings (47-24-9) and Kraken (35-40-9) meet at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the second end of the national double dip.

The Kings have at least locked up second place in the Pacific Division, and a first-round bye in the playoffs. However, it still is holding out hope it can catch the Vegas Golden Knights for the division title. As mentioned above, though, VGK simply needs one point in the final two games to sew up the division.

The Kraken, long since eliminated from the postseason picture, have nothing to play for but pride. At home, they're a respectable 18-17-5, while the Kings are 16-19-5 on the road, an area they will want to fix in a hurry if they're going to be long for these playoffs.

The Kraken have been a thorn in the side of the Kings, and, really, Seattle is one of the reasons L.A. might not win the Pacific. It left four points on the table in two losses to Seattle, including a 2-1 loss one home ice April 7, an absolutely devastating setback.

In that Kraken upset win as major underdogs (+215), Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour scored goals, backing Joey Daccord with enough offensive support. The latter made 28 saves for the road win.

The Kings are still pushing hard for that division title, and they'll be scoreboard watching what's going on in the Vegas-Calgary game.

I'd roll the dice on the Kraken again, as they just seem to have L.A.'s number, and let's go low on the total.

Best NHL Parlays Today

