Dylan Samberg News: Pockets assist Sunday

Samberg logged an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Samberg ended a five-game point drought with the helper. He has just two assists over his last 14 games dating back to March 28. The defenseman produced a career-best 20 points with 95 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-34 rating in 60 regular-season outings. Samberg plays a shutdown role, which has led to him producing five shots on net, three blocked shots, four hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests.