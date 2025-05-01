Eetu Luostarinen News: Big performance in series clincher

Luostarinen scored a goal on three shots, added three assists, logged four hits and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Luostarinen became the fifth player in Panthers history to have at least four points in a playoff game, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Luostarinen's line with Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand finished the game with a total of two goals and nine points as the Panthers knocked out their in-state rivals. Over five playoff contests, Luostarinen has five points, a plus-6 rating, five shots on net, 20 hits and six blocked shots. He continues to be a valuable depth forward for a championship-caliber team, but scoring explosions like the one he had Wednesday are few and far between.