Eetu Luostarinen News: Racks up three points in win

Luostarinen scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added four hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Luostarinen set up Anton Lundell's game-winning goal at 7:18 of the second period. In the third, Luostarinen added a tip-in goal and also fed Brad Marchand for the empty-netter. It's been a fairly effective postseason for Luostarinen, who is up to three goals, nine assists, 16 shots on net, 54 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 12 playoff outings. It's a luxury for the Panthers to have him with Lundell and Marchand on the third line, giving the team plenty of depth to contend with the Hurricanes' stout defense in the Eastern Conference Finals.