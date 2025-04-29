Eetu Luostarinen News: Supplies helper in win

Luostarinen logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4.

Luostarinen picked up his first point of the playoffs by helping out on Anton Lundell's opening goal in the second period. The Panthers' forward group has been healthy this postseason, leaving Luostarinen stuck on the third line, so it's no surprise he hasn't done much scoring. He's added two shots on net, 16 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over four playoff contests.