Eetu Luostarinen News: Two helpers against Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Luostarinen picked up two assists Wednesday in the Panthers' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The 26-year-old has caught fire on the Panthers' third line alongside Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand -- Luostarinen set up tallies by each of them Wednesday, and all three have four-game point streaks going. Luostarinen has collected two goals and eight points during his heater, but Florida will need more scoring from its big guns if it's going to rebound from a 2-0 series deficit.

