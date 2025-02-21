Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson Injury: Considered day-to-day

RotoWire Staff

February 21, 2025

Pettersson is dealing with an injury he sustained while playing for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is considered day-to-day, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Pettersson is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Golden Knights due to the injury, but it's unclear how long he'll be out. The 26-year-old center has 34 points over 49 appearances this season, and his top-six role for the Canucks will be tough for other players to fill during the length of his absence.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
