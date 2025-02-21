Elias Pettersson Injury: Considered day-to-day
Pettersson is dealing with an injury he sustained while playing for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is considered day-to-day, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.
Pettersson is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Golden Knights due to the injury, but it's unclear how long he'll be out. The 26-year-old center has 34 points over 49 appearances this season, and his top-six role for the Canucks will be tough for other players to fill during the length of his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now