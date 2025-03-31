Category Targets: Adding Depth for Championship Runs

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Hall had one goal and one assist in his first 12 outings with Carolina after being acquired from Chicago. However, he has heated up in March, generating seven goals and 12 points in his last 11 appearances while adding four blocks and nine hits. Hall has five goals

Drouin's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis, but he has compiled two goals, seven assists and 10 shots in his last seven outings. He has added four blocks and four hits during that span, though his steady point production in a talented top six and a prime spot on a potent power play have been his greatest fantasy assets in 2024-25. He has collected 26 helpers and 37 points through 41 appearances this campaign, which would've put him on track for about a 74-point season had he stayed healthier in the first part of the year. He should be rostered in more leagues, especially during a four-game week for Colorado.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. With most leagues entering the championship phase of the fantasy season, maximizing schedules and matchups has become all the more important.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. With most leagues entering the championship phase of the fantasy season, maximizing schedules and matchups has become all the more important.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Jonathan Drouin, LW/RW, Avalanche (29% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Drouin's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis, but he has compiled two goals, seven assists and 10 shots in his last seven outings. He has added four blocks and four hits during that span, though his steady point production in a talented top six and a prime spot on a potent power play have been his greatest fantasy assets in 2024-25. He has collected 26 helpers and 37 points through 41 appearances this campaign, which would've put him on track for about a 74-point season had he stayed healthier in the first part of the year. He should be rostered in more leagues, especially during a four-game week for Colorado.

Taylor Hall, LW, Hurricanes (28% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Hall had one goal and one assist in his first 12 outings with Carolina after being acquired from Chicago. However, he has heated up in March, generating seven goals and 12 points in his last 11 appearances while adding four blocks and nine hits. Hall has five goals and one assist during a four-game point spree. His role increased when Andrei Svechnikov was out due to an injury, but he has maintained his momentum since Svechnikov's return to the lineup. The 33-year-old Hall is still operating on Carolina's top power-play combination, which has helped him secure four tallies and one helper, and he has become a solid contributor on the second line. The Hurricanes play three times this week, including off-day contests on Wednesday and Friday.

Boone Jenner, C/LW, Blue Jackets (26% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Faceoffs

Jenner has accounted for five goals and 15 points through 16 appearances this season. Aside from a three-game slump in mid-March, he has been remarkably consistent on the scoresheet. He has earned five goals on 18 shots and one assist during his four-game point spree. Jenner has also won 100 of his 185 faceoffs while collecting 31 hits and 44 shots on the net. He has provided valuable depth scoring for Columbus and occupies a place on the top power-play combination. He has plenty of value going into a four-game week for the Blue Jackets.

Pius Suter, C/LW, Canucks (21% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Suter has been active on the scoresheet since late January, registering 11 goals and 23 points over a 28-game stretch. His scoring pace has quickened in March, with seven goals and 15 points in 15 appearances. Suter has provided one power-play helper, a shorthanded assist, 12 blocks and 15 hits during that span. His fantasy value has increased due to the absences of Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil, who are both out indefinitely. If Petterson and Chytil remain on the shelf during a three-game week for Vancouver, Suter possesses considerable upside as the team's first-line center.

Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Panthers (17% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

Samoskevich concluded March with four goals, 32 shots, nine points, 12 blocks and 39 hits in 13 appearances. He should hold his spot in the top six down the final stretch due to the absence of Matthew Tkachuk. Samoskevich had two markers and six points with the man advantage during that span and has maintained his spot on the top power-play unit despite Brad Marchand's presence in the lineup. It's unclear how long that will last, but it gives Samoskevich's fantasy outlook a significant boost going into a four-game week for Florida.

William Karlsson, C, Golden Knights (17% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Faceoffs

Karlsson has contributed six assists, including three on the power play, in six outings after missing 20 games because of a lower-body injury. His goal and point production are down significantly from his 30-goal, 60-point performance across 70 appearances in 2023-24, but that was an unsustainable pace. Still, it does show he can find another gear down the stretch and snap out of his 20-game goalless drought. After all, his 6.9 shooting percentage is well below his 12.6 career average. If Tomas Hertl remains unavailable, the power-play points should remain plentiful for Karlsson on the top unit. The 33-year-old Karlsson is having his best campaign in the faceoff circle, winning 58.2 percent of his 540 puck drops. He has some under-the-radar value heading into a four-game week for Vegas.

Calvin Pickard, G, Oilers (16% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Pickard has been solid when called upon this season, posting a record of 18-8-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage through 30 appearances. In his last six outings, he has posted a 3-1-1 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage. With Stuart Skinner unavailable for at least the start of Edmonton's road trip, Pickard could be between the pipes for all three games this week versus Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles. He already has a victory over the Sharks this season, but the Golden Knights and Kings are challenging opponents. Still, Pickard is a solid option for fantasy managers seeking a starter.

Morgan Geekie, C/LW/RW, Bruins (14% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Geekie has accumulated five goals, seven points, 11 shots and eight hits in his last six outings. Despite a disappointing season for Boston as a whole, he has reached career highs in goals (27), points (42), shots (133) and average ice time (16:47). After spending some time apart, Geekie is back alongside David Pastrnak on the top line, and the former has plenty of fantasy appeal if he keeps that spot in the lineup during a four-game week for the Bruins.

Yegor Sharangovich, C/LW/RW, Flames (11% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Sharangovich scored a goal against Edmonton on Saturday after being a healthy scratch in Calgary's previous contest. He had only one goal and one assist in 14 games before sitting in the press box, but the 26-year-old forward isn't a stranger to hot and cold stretches. He had five goals and 11 points in 14 outings previously. Due to the absence of Connor Zary, Sharangovich stands a good chance of heating up again while playing on Calgary's top line, and his triple forward eligibility makes him a versatile lineup option. The Flames play four times this week.

Vitek Vanecek, G, Panthers (6% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Vanecek lost to the Islanders and Capitals after posting a 21-save shutout victory against Buffalo in his Florida debut. He was decent versus New York, but a rough showing versus Washington upped his GAA to 3.04 and dropped his save percentage to .897. Still, Vanecek is an intriguing option because Florida has two back-to-back situations this week. He could play against Montreal on Tuesday and Detroit on Sunday.