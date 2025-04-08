Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Pettersson (upper body) is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season but hasn't given up hope of getting back into the lineup, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday.

Pettersson has missed the last seven games, and he didn't accompany the Canucks on the team's two-game road trip, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Pettersson could conclude the 2024-25 regular season with 15 goals, 45 points, 109 shots on net and 77 hits across 64 appearances.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now