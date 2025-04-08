Elias Pettersson Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Pettersson (upper body) is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season but hasn't given up hope of getting back into the lineup, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday.

Pettersson has missed the last seven games, and he didn't accompany the Canucks on the team's two-game road trip, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Pettersson could conclude the 2024-25 regular season with 15 goals, 45 points, 109 shots on net and 77 hits across 64 appearances.