Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Merzlikins (upper body) will not be an option for Tuesday's divisional matchup in Philadelphia, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins will miss his fourth consecutive game, and it's unclear if he'll be available for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Islanders. Jet Greaves is getting the starting nod Tuesday against the Flyers, while Daniil Tarasov will continue to serve as the No. 2 netminder due to Merzlikins' absence.

